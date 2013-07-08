July 8 Investment advisory firm ISS has
recommended Dell Inc shareholders vote for founder and
Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4 billion offer for the PC
maker, the company's special committee said.
Michael Dell, whose offer is backed by equity financing from
buyout firm Silver Lake, have ruled out raising their $13.65 per
share bid, people familiar with the matter said last week.
Billionaire Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management
have offered a rival bid that would see shareholders tender 1.1
billion shares at $14 apiece.
Dell's shares were up 2.3 percent in premarket trading on
Monday. They closed at $13.30 on Friday on the Nasdaq.