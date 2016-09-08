Sept 8 Dell Technologies, which completed the
acquisition of data storage company EMC Corp on Wednesday, will
cut 2,000-3,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported.
Most of the job cuts will be in the United States, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2c8Q5V4)
The layoffs will be mainly in supply chain, marketing and
general and administrative divisions, the news agency said,
adding that the combined company has 140,000 employees.
Dell, which was taken private by founder Michael Dell along
with private equity firm Silver Lake Management in 2013, agreed
to buy EMC for $67 billion in October last year, the largest
ever deal in the technology sector.
Dell could not be immediately reached for comment.
