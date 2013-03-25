Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
March 25 Dell Inc confirmed it had received alternative buyout offers from Blackstone Group LP and Carl Icahn, following a $24.4 billion agreement last month to be taken private by its founder and private equity firm Silver Lake.
The company said its special committee has determined that "both proposals could reasonably be expected to result in superior proposals."
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
* CA Technologies to acquire Veracode, a leading SAAS-based secure devops platform provider