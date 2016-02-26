NEW YORK Feb 26 Banks are close to shedding a large portion of their US$10bn loan exposure for computer giant Dell, having lined up investors for more than US$7bn of the debt, two senior banking sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The pro-rata loans are part of a US$45bn financing package backing Dell's purchase of data storage products maker EMC Corp.

"We've seen strong demand," a banker close to the deal said. "We may even upsize the pro rata."

Despite demand for the loans, intense debt market volatility in early 2016, sinking oil prices and slumping equity markets have made the pro-rata loans a slower-than-expected sell.

"The macro situation is affecting on the debt side and on the equity side. Just look at the markets in general," a source close to the transaction said. "But based on the bank book and the appetite for the credit, things are firmly on track. There are no issues with the financing."

JP Morgan and other underwriters including Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets launched the pro-rata loans on January 27. Pro-rata loans include a mix of term loans and revolving credits and are typically sold to banks.

The original deadline for banks to commit to the financing was February 10. The deal, which was not expected to close until at least February 15, is still in syndication as the lead banks try to reduce their exposure further.

Banks close to the deal said that volatile markets as well as holidays including the Chinese New Year and Presidents' Day in the US caused the bank book to build slowly.

DIGGING IN ON DELL

Dell's US$10bn pro-rata loans include a US$3.5bn three-year term loan, a US$3.5bn five-year term loan and a US$3bn five-year revolving credit facility.

The pro-rata loans have been underwritten unequally by the banks, which means they have different target hold levels.

Some banks, particularly investment banks with smaller balance sheets, are under more pressure to reduce their hold levels and sell down the deal further.

"The pro-rata syndication is mopping up retail and reducing underwriters that need to get lower," the senior loan banker said. "Most of the A loan is selling down the leads."

The eight lead arrangers opened up the bank group in November 2015 to new banks that took large positions. Such institutions include HSBC, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ, Scotia Capital, Societe Generale, Mizuho, Standard Chartered, ANZ, BBVA, Nomura, Fifth Third Bank, Banco Santander and Citizens.

An US$8bn seven-year term loan B and US$25bn of high-yield are scheduled to come to the market late in the second quarter before the acquisition is scheduled to close in August.

JP Morgan, Barclays, BAML, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. RBC and Dell did not return calls by press time. (Editing By Leela Parker Deo and Jon Methven)