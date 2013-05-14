(Corrrects timing in headline and 1st paragraph to 'five days'
from 'a week'; corrects date in 6th paragraph to May 21 from May
23)
SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Dell Inc, mired
in a battle between activist investor Carl Icahn and co-founder
Michael Dell over its future, said it will report quarterly
results on Thursday, May 16, five days ahead of schedule.
Dell, in a statement on Tuesday, did not give a reason for
the change in plans. But CNBC's David Faber said the computer
maker decided to get its results out sooner because it missed
Wall Street estimates and it wanted to inform the market as
quickly as possible.
A Dell spokesman did not immediately return a message
seeking details.
Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management, two of Dell's
largest shareholders, are trying to stop Michael Dell from
buying out the company for $24.4 billion, a value they argue
undervalues the world's No. 3 PC maker.
Dell is expected to report net income of $607.10 million on
revenue of $13.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter ended
April, according to the average analyst estimate compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company was previously scheduled to report its quarterly
results on May 21.
(Editing by John Wallace)