(Repeats story with no change to text)
* Southeastern believes Dell is worth $20 per share-sources
* Could face loss of at least $825 mln at current offer
price-analyst
* May embolden event-driven funds and risk arbitrage
investors
By Nadia Damouni and Aaron Pressman and Greg Roumeliotis
Feb 7 Dell Inc's largest independent
shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management Inc, has told the
computer maker that a $24.4 billion buyout bid undervalues it,
adding to a chorus of investor dissatisfaction with the landmark
deal to take it private, two sources close to the situation
said.
Southeastern has privately told the company that it is
"disturbed" by a $13.65 per share offer for the third-largest PC
maker by a consortium led by founder and CEO Michael Dell, and
instead believes Dell is worth $20 per share, the sources said
on Thursday.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based fund, which owns a 7.5 percent
stake in Dell, did not return calls seeking comment.
Southeastern has not commented publicly since the deal was
announced on Tuesday, but Chief Executive Mason Hawkins said in
a Sept. 30 filing that the fund believed the company's shares
were worth in the "low 20s" even if Dell's personal computing
business was valued at nothing.
A representative for the buyout consortium, which also
includes private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Microsoft
Corp, declined to comment. Dell was not available for
comment.
The sources said the buyout consortium has no plans to raise
its current bid. The buyers are counting on the shareholders
eventually realizing that no better options exist for Dell than
their current offer, they said.
Southeastern's reservations could create new uncertainty
about the deal. Over the past few days, some other Dell
shareholders have indicated they will vote against the deal.
Further complicating the largest leveraged buyout since the
financial crisis is the influx into Dell shares in recent weeks
by event-driven funds and risk arbitrage investors. Such
investors now own roughly 20 percent of company, according to
investor estimates, and could bet on a higher offer.
"Let the fools sell low - don't make us all fools," said
Nick Tompras, president of Alpine Capital Research in St Louis.
Tompras said his firm would vote its 2 million Dell shares
against the deal.
Schneider Capital Management in Wayne, Pennsylvania, which
owned almost 350,000 Dell shares at the end of September, will
also vote against the deal, President Arnie Schneider said.
Southeastern stands to be among the biggest losers if the
deal is completed at the current price.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimated
Southeastern paid an average of more $20 a share for its stake,
meaning a loss of at least $825 million at the current $13.65
offer price.
Hawkins, a 40-year veteran of the money management business
who has agitated against companies in the past, could take his
objections public.
Last year, Hawkins applauded the board of embattled gas
producer Chesapeake Energy Corp for stripping CEO Aubrey
McClendon of his title as chairman after revelations by Reuters
that McClendon's personal dealings might be in conflict with the
company's interests.
A few days later, Hawkins sent a letter urging the board to
consider selling the company in the wake of a stock plunge
caused by the reports. McClendon resigned this year.
Hawkins also agitated against troubled Japanese medical
device company Olympus Corp in 2011, after disclosures
of a massive accounting scandal, eventually calling for key
members of the company's board to resign or be replaced.
LACK OF OPTIONS
Dell has agreed to a 45-day "go shop" period, during which
it would look for an alternative deal, but the sources said they
did not expect an alternative buyer to emerge.
Meanwhile, the buyout consortium is hoping that investors
will realize they do not have any other options when they see
the regulatory filing detailing the actions Dell took before
arriving at the current deal, the sources said. That filing is
expected in mid-March.
Before arriving at the deal, Dell considered various
options, which included remaining a stand-alone company,
separating its PC business, a leveraged recapitalization or
restructuring its assets, one of the sources said.
But it realized that these options would not work, the
source said.
Dell was regarded as a model of innovation as recently as
the early 2000s, pioneering online ordering of custom-configured
PCs and working closely with Asian component suppliers and
manufacturers to assure rock-bottom production costs. But it
missed the big industry shift to tablet computers, smartphones
and high-powered consumer electronics such as music players and
gaming consoles.
As of 2012's fourth quarter, Dell's share of the global PC
market had slipped to just above 10 percent from 12.5 percent a
year earlier as its shipments dived 20 percent, according to
research house IDC.
The company's problems made the option to remain
independent unattractive, the source said. A leveraged recap --
taking on excess debt to pursue a large share repurchase or pay
out a dividend -- would have been a risky proposition, the
sources said.
The large number of shares in the hands of index funds also
complicates the task of critics. Passively managed funds owned
about 292 million, or 17 percent, of Dell shares, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Excluding Michael Dell's stake, that
represents over 20 percent of the vote.
Opponents of the deal would have to muster a majority vote,
excluding Michael Dell's stake, to shoot down the deal.
While index funds typically have policies that they will
only vote in favor of mergers that maximize shareholder value,
in practice they tend to vote yes.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni and Greg Roumeliotis in New York
and Aaron Pressman in Boston; Additional reporting by by Sam
Forgione in New York; Editing by Paritosh Bandal, Gary Hill,
Ryan Woo and Richard Pullin)