BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 7 Dell Inc said shareholder Carl Icahn has urged the company to pursue a leveraged recapitalization and pay a $9 per share dividend instead of going private.
Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell has struck a deal to take the No. 3 personal computer maker private in a $24.4 billion deal that is being opposed by some of the company's major shareholders.
Dell said it would welcome Icahn to join a "go-shop" process announced on Wednesday.
Icahn, known for shaking up management in the companies in which he invests, has accumulated about 6 percent of Dell's shares, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.