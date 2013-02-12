BRIEF-Hoylu acquires Creative Minds Consulting, LLC
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
Feb 12 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group , one of the largest shareholders of computer maker Dell Inc, said it would not support Dell's leveraged buyout offer.
"We believe the proposed buyout does not reflect the value of Dell, and we do not intend to support the offer as put forward," T. Rowe Chief Investment Officer Brian Rogers said in a statement.
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.