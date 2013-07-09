Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
July 9 Dell Inc shareholder Yacktman Asset Management said it plans to support Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management's buyout proposal for the PC maker.
Yacktman, which holds 14.8 million shares of Dell, said it believes founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer is depressing the stock.
"As a holder and longtime follower of Dell's stock, we believe that Dell has historically made numerous poor capital allocation decisions," Yacktman said in statement on Tuesday.
"We are fearful that current management could continue this course. A change in the board of directors could significantly improve this and other issues and lead to enhanced shareholder value."
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
BARCELONA, Feb 28 The European Commission should help telecom firms by cutting spectrum costs and allowing more mergers to help offset the loss of revenue from the end of roaming charges in Europe, Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Tuesday.
* Verisk Analytics, Inc., acquires Emergent Network Intelligence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: