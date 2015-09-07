By Supantha Mukherjee and Abhirup Roy
| BENGALURU, INDIA, Sept 7
makers would be able to raise market share in the next few years
through consolidation amid shrinking sales of personal
computers, Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell said on
Monday.
Lenovo Group Ltd tops global PC shipment ranking
with a 20.3 percent market share, followed by Hewlett-Packard Co
at 18.5 percent and Dell at 14.5 percent, according to
research firm International Data Corp. (bit.ly/1Or2UW4)
The top three companies could corner about 80 percent of the
market in the next 5 to 7 years, Dell said at a roundtable
conference with journalists in Bengaluru, India.
"In the first half of this year, we outgrew the two in
notebooks and we have grown now 10 quarters in a row," Dell
said.
IDC last month forecast PC shipments to fall 8.7 percent
this year, steeper than its earlier estimate of a 6.2 percent
decline, and said they are expected to return to growth in 2017.
Once the leader in personal computers sales, Dell, like its
peers, has been hit by a rapidly declining PC market as
consumers move to smartphones and tablets.
The PC maker was taken private in a $24.9 billion buyout in
2013 by its CEO and his private equity partner, Silver Lake,
after months of battling with investors who claimed the offer
undervalued the company.
"Being a private company has certainly allowed us to focus
our future more on 3 years, 5 years, 10 years out and get away
from the short-term orientation that public companies often find
themselves in," he said.
Michael Dell has been trying to transform the company he
founded in 1984 into a complete provider of enterprise computing
services such as HP or IBM.
"We have been able to grow even though the (PC) market is
shrinking and of course our business goes well beyond the device
into data centre, software, services and security," Dell said.
Dell, however, said that the company does not plan to enter
the smartphone business, unlike rival Microsoft Corp,
which bought Nokia's phone business in 2014.
"I think there are maybe only one or two companies who make
a profit in the smartphone business today and there are quite a
few companies that lose substantial sums of money in the
smartphone business," Dell said.
"So, no thank you! I do not want to be in the smartphone
business."
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru
Editing by W Simon)