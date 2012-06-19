June 19 Delmarva Power and Light Company o n T uesday sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DELMARVA POWER AND LIGHT CO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.449 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.032 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS