BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
June 19 Delmarva Power and Light Company o n T uesday sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DELMARVA POWER AND LIGHT CO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.449 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.032 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.