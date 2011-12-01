* Court approves settlement over contentious buyout
* Deal wipes out parallel case in California
* One of five biggest shareholder settlements in Delaware
(Adds details from court hearing, byline)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 1 A judge approved an
$89.4 million settlement for shareholders of Del Monte, who
claimed they were shortchanged in the food company's $4 billion
sale to private equity investors led by KKR and Co (KKR.N).
Delaware Chancery Court judge Travis Laster on Thursday
overruled an objection by a Cleveland pipe fitters union
pension fund, which had sought to opt out of the settlement to
pursue a similar lawsuit in a California federal court.
That lawsuit is wiped out by Thursday's ruling.
KKR bought Del Monte earlier this year, but only after
Laster delayed a shareholder vote, accusing Del Monte's
adviser, Barclays Plc's (BARC.L) Barclays Capital, of
manipulating the sales process to collect a large financing
fee.
Barclays and Del Monte will contribute to the settlement.
While the judge's ruling will end all private litigation
stemming from the deal, it does not affect a Department of
Justice antitrust investigation.
The settlement is one of the five biggest cash payments
awarded in such shareholder litigation by Delaware's Chancery
Court, according to Stuart Grant, who represented Del Monte
shareholders. The court is one of the country's most active for
shareholder lawsuits.
The judge approved fees of about $22 million for the
shareholders' attorneys, who were led by the Grant & Eisenhofer
firm. That will reduce the payout to shareholders to about $67
million.
The pension fund that objected to the pact wanted to pursue
an antitrust lawsuit in California against KKR and others for
allegedly rigging the sale of Del Monte to cap the price.
Lawyers who represent the fund also are suing KKR and
several other private equity firms for colluding to lower the
purchase prices of leveraged buyout targets in an ongoing
Massachusetts federal lawsuit.
Laster said that while it could be a problem if a
settlement in Delaware wiped out a strong lawsuit elsewhere, he
was not persuaded to grant the fund an exemption from the
settlement to continue its lawsuit.
"There's nothing that says you have a meaty case," he told
the pipe fitters' attorney.
A federal judge had dismissed the California case, although
the pipe fitters had until Dec. 8 to file a revised complaint.
The case is In Re Del Monte Foods Co Shareholders
Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 6027.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)