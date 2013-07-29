By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 29 Accountancy firm Deloitte has
lost its appeal against a regulatory ruling that it failed to
manage conflicts of interest in its advice to MG Rover Group and
the "Phoenix Four" directors who bought the British carmaker
before it collapsed.
Deloitte said on Monday the decision could have wider
implications and force all accountants to examine what advice
they can give. It will sound out business and accounting bodies
on whether to mount a further appeal on some points.
MG Rover was put into administration in 2005 with debts of
1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) and the loss of 6,000 jobs.
Four of its directors had set up Phoenix to buy the loss-making
carmaker for a token 10 pounds five years earlier.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which regulates
accountants, said last year Deloitte and an employee, Maghsoud
Einollahi, had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest.
Deloitte and Einollahi had acted as corporate finance
advisers to companies involved with MG Rover and the Phoenix
Four, while Deloitte was also auditing MG Rover.
Deloitte's challenge to that decision was heard on Monday.
The FRC said in a statement its ruling was upheld in a
hearing at the International Dispute Resolution Centre.
"The outcome of this tribunal sends a strong clear reminder
to all accountants and accountancy firms that they have a
responsibility to act in the public interest in the work they
undertake," FRC executive director for conduct Paul George said.
The tribunal is now hearing what sanctions the FRC wants to
impose and the result is due later on Monday or Tuesday. It has
powers to impose unlimited fines and suspensions.
Deloitte said it was surprised and disappointed by the
outcome and disagreed with its main conclusions.
The firm, one of the world's "Big Four" accountants, said
its advice, which was not criticised, helped to generate over
650 million pounds of value for MG Rover Group and kept the
company alive for a further five years.