By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Brazilian unit of
accounting firm Deloitte has admitted to wrongdoing
and will pay $8 million to settle civil charges that it issued
and tried to cover up false audit reports, U.S. regulators said
on Monday.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said
the fine against Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores marked the
largest civil penalty it has ever imposed, and that it has
separately sanctioned 12 former partners and other officials for
their role in the scheme.
All but one of those 12 have been barred or suspended from
working in the industry, the PCAOB said.
Heloisa Montes, a spokeswoman for Deloitte Brazil, said the
conduct described is "wholly incompatible with our culture" and
that the individuals involved left the firm as soon as the
problems were uncovered.
She added that the firm has also settled parallel charges
with Brazil's securities regulator and that new leadership,
which took effect in June, "has worked aggressively to uphold
the highest standards of professionalism."
The PCAOB charges against Deloitte Brazil are considered to
represent the most serious misconduct the watchdog has ever
uncovered.
Deloitte Brazil is now the first-ever global network firm to
admit to wrongdoing in a settlement, the first to be hit with
securities fraud charges and the first to be accused of failing
to cooperate with a PCAOB probe.
"Deloitte Brazil failed in its public watchdog role to
protect the interests of investors by issuing materially false
audit reports," said Claudius Modesti, director of the PCAOB
Division of Enforcement and Investigations.
At issue in the case are Deloitte's "materially false" audit
reports for 2010 financial statements issued by an unnamed
Brazilian airline corporate client.
The PCAOB said that prior to a 2012 inspection, a partner at
Deloitte directed staff to alter work papers and provide
regulators with false and misleading information. Multiple
others also tried to hide the problems, including by providing
false testimony while under oath.
The PCAOB is a watchdog created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley
Act in response to accounting scandals at companies like Enron
and Worldcom.
Its enforcement actions are generally publicized years after
violations are uncovered, due to secrecy provisions in the law.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)