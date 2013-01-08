Jan 8 Accounting giant Deloitte has asked a
federal judge to reject a request from the U.S. securities
regulator to resume a court case in which it is trying to force
the auditor to hand over work papers from its audit of an
allegedly fraudulent Chinese IT company.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLP is battling a sub
poena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand
over work papers from its audit of Longtop Financial
Technologies Ltd. The auditor says it would risk
breaking Chinese law by handing the documents over.
The SEC asked for the case to be resumed last month
following a six-month hiatus while it tried, but ultimately
failed, to reach a diplomatic solution through negotiations with
Chinese regulators. The case began in May 2011.
Deloitte filed papers late on Monday, arguing that the case
should be postponed pending the outcome of new action taken by
the SEC against it and four other audit firms for securities
violations related to their refusal to provide Chinese audit
documents.