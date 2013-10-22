(Corrects second paragraph to show fine in not a new record,
but instead matches a previous top penalty)
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Accounting giant Deloitte &
Touche will pay a $2 million penalty to settle civil
charges that it allowed a suspended auditor to continue working
in the firm's public company audit practice, the U.S. audit
watchdog said Tuesday.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the body that
polices auditors, said the fine matches a record penalty imposed
by the board in another disciplinary matter.
Previously, the PCAOB in 2008 took disciplinary action
against individual auditor, Christopher Anderson, who settled
the case and agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and accept a one-year
suspension from the industry.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)