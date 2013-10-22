By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Deloitte & Touche
will pay a $2 million penalty to settle civil charges that it
violated federal audit rules, in one of the largest civil
penalties ever imposed by the U.S. audit watchdog.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which is
tasked with policing auditors, said on Tuesday that it was
censuring Deloitte for allowing its former partner to continue
participating in the firm's public company audit practice, even
though he had been suspended over other rule violations.
The former partner, Christopher Anderson, settled with the
PCAOB in 2008 by agreeing to a $25,000 fine and one-year
suspension after the watchdog said he violated rules during a
2003 audit of the financial statements for a unit of Navistar
International Corp.
A spokesman for Deloitte said the company is pleased the
matter has been resolved. "Deloitte takes very seriously all
orders and actions of the PCAOB," the spokesman said.
The penalty matched a record PCAOB fine last year against
Ernst & Young.
The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in
response to the accounting scandals at companies like Enron and
Worldcom. It sets audit standards, conducts routine inspections
and disciplines rule breakers in the audit industry.
The oversight board said on Tuesday it first launched
disciplinary proceedings against Deloitte in March, but because
of secrecy provisions in the Sarbanes-Oxley law, the board was
not able to make them public until now.
"When the board suspends an auditor, it does so to protect
investors," said James Doty, the head of the PCAOB.
"Deloitte permitted the former partner to conduct work
precluded by the Board's order and put investors at risk."
According to the board, Anderson previously worked as a
partner in Deloitte's Chicago office.
The PCAOB said that Anderson gave Navistar and Navistar
Financial Corp a clean audit opinion on its 2003 financial
statements, even though $19.7 million in errors, that led to an
overstatement of the company's assets and earnings, had been
uncovered.
After he settled the case and agreed to a one-year
suspension, the PCAOB said Deloitte placed Anderson into another
position that still allowed him to be involved in the
preparation of audit opinions.
Allowing a suspended auditor to continue working in that
capacity is a violation of PCAOB rules, unless the Securities
and Exchange Commission gives the firm permission.
Jonathan Gandal, the spokesman for Deloitte, said that while
the audit firm took "several significant actions" at the time of
Anderson's suspension to restrict his activities, "more could
have been done" to monitor compliance.
"The robust policies and monitoring procedures we have since
instituted fully address the issue and will prevent a similar
matter from arising in the future," he added.