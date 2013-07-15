LONDON, July 15 Accountants Deloitte will next
week return before a tribunal which is assessing whether it
failed to manage conflicts of interest in its advice to MG Rover
Group and the "Phoenix Four" directors who bought the UK
carmaker before it collapsed.
MG Rover was put into administration in 2005 with debts of
1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) and the loss of 6,000 jobs.
Four of its directors had set up Phoenix to buy the loss-making
carmaker for a token 10 pounds five years earlier.
There was public anger when it emerged the four had paid
themselves 40 million pounds in salaries and pensions before MG
Rover collapsed. The four faced no criminal charges but were
disqualified from being directors of any company for up to six
years.
The Financial Reporting Council, which regulates
accountants, said last year that Deloitte and an employee,
Maghsoud Einollahi, had failed to properly manage conflicts of
interest.
Deloitte and Einollahi had acted as corporate finance
advisors to companies involved with MG Rover and the Phoenix
Four while Deloitte was also auditing MG Rover.
Deloitte disagreed with the finding and a hearing of the
complaint began at an independent tribunal in March. The FRC
said on Monday the hearing will resume on July 29. If upheld,
Deloitte and Einollahi could face unlimited fines.
Deloitte could not comment immediately.
The European Union is approving a law to avoid potential
conflicts of interest between the auditing and advisory work
done by accounting firms.