Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, a unit of audit and tax services firm Deloitte & Touche LLP, named former FBI agent Linda Walsh as managing director for its cyber risk services.
Walsh recently retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation after 21 years, during which her last role was as a supervisory special agent. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes