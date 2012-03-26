AMSTERDAM, March 26 Deloitte said the
chief executive of its Dutch arm had stepped down with immediate
effect after breaking internal rules on owning stakes in
companies whose books are audited by the accountancy firm.
Deloitte Netherlands CEO Piet Hein Meeter, who took up the
job on Jan. 1, did not take any decisions about the stakes he
held nor was he involved in auditing companies in which he held
stakes, Deloitte said on Monday.
Because of Meeter starting as CEO, internal compliance
studies were done earlier in the year than usual, resulting in
the rule violation being discovered, Deloitte said.
"Precisely because of his role model as CEO, Piet Hein
Meeter, in consultation with the supervisory board, decided to
step down with immediate effect as CEO and board member of
Deloitte Netherlands in the interest of the organisation,"
Deloitte said.
Deloitte is one of the so-called "Big Four" international
accountancy firms and competes with Ernst & Young,
PriceWaterhouseCoopers and KPMG in the
Netherlands.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)