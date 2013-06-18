By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 18 Deloitte Financial Advisory
Services settled with New York's banking regulator over its
consulting work for Standard Chartered Bank on money-laundering
issues.
Under the agreement, the consulting firm affiliate of
Deloitte & Touche LLP agreed to pay $10 million, to
implement reforms designed to address conflicts of interest, and
to a one-year suspension from consulting work at financial
institutions regulated by New York's Department of Financial
Services, the agency said.
In August, the agency said Deloitte LLP consultants hid
details from regulators about Standard Chartered Bank's
transactions with Iranian clients.
Standard Chartered agreed to pay $340 million to New York in
August over Iranian sanctions. In December, it agreed to pay
another $327 million to resolve allegations by other agencies
violated U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries.