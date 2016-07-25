July 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's former
chief financial officer, Charles Holley, will join Deloitte LLP,
the U.S. arm of Deloitte Touche Tohmasu Ltd as an independent
senior adviser, the auditing firm said on Monday.
Holley, who served as the CFO of Wal-Mart, the world's
largest retailer, from December 2010 to January 2016, will join
Deloitte's 'U.S. CFO Program' and advise staff, clients and
senior leadership.
The CFO program equips finance chiefs to deal with
challenges and strategic shifts, Deloitte said.
As Wal-Mart's CFO, Holley was responsible for accounting and
financial controls. A month before his retirement was announced
last October, the retailer said it found a "material weakness"
in its controls over accounting for leases, though any
adjustments to its financial statements would be immaterial.
Wal-Mart did not mention the accounting issue when
announcing Holley's retirement and said the former CFO had
elected to retire.
At the time, Wal-Mart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon
said Holley oversaw "a period of immense company growth and
change" and that he played a key role in "driving significant
shareholder returns."
