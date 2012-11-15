UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 15 Italy's De'Longhi's main shareholder said on Thursday it is selling as much as an eight percent stake in the appliance maker to institutional investors.
De'Longhi Soparfi S.A. is selling a maximum of 11,960,000 shares with an 180-day lock-up period.
BofA Merrill Lynch is handling the sale.
The stock closed on Thursday at 10.50 euros, up 0.57 percent.
The results of the sale, known as an "accelerated book building," will be announced as soon as it is completed. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources