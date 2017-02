May 24 Auto-parts maker Delphi Automotive said it has made an offer to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles division for about $972 million.

The deal, which is expected to close by year-end, will add about 24 cents per share to earnings in 2013, excluding acquisition-related costs, the company said.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is serving as Delphi's financial adviser. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)