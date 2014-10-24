Oct 24 Delphi Automotive Plc reported a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for its auto parts rose in Asia and North America.

Net income attributable to Delphi rose to $305 million, or $1.02 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $271 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Delphi earned $1.16 per share.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $4.14 billion.