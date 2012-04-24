DETROIT, April 24 Auto-parts maker Delphi
Automotive reported a higher-than-expected
first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year
earnings outlook in light of the rebounding North American auto
market.
First-quarter net income was $342 million, or $1.04 per
share, compared with $291 million, or 42 cents per share a year
earlier.
The average Wall street estimate called for a first-quarter
profit of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Delphi, which went public late last year, reported
revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.
Delphi projected full-year earnings between $3.63 and $3.85
per share. Earlier it projected per-share earnings of $3.44 to
$3.69 and on average, analysts expect Delphi to post a 2012
profit of $3.69.
