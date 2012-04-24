DETROIT, April 24 Auto-parts maker Delphi Automotive reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year earnings outlook in light of the rebounding North American auto market.

First-quarter net income was $342 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $291 million, or 42 cents per share a year earlier.

The average Wall street estimate called for a first-quarter profit of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delphi, which went public late last year, reported revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Delphi projected full-year earnings between $3.63 and $3.85 per share. Earlier it projected per-share earnings of $3.44 to $3.69 and on average, analysts expect Delphi to post a 2012 profit of $3.69. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)