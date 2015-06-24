BRUSSELS, June 24 The European Commission said
on Wednesday it had approved Germany's Mahle Behr's
proposed acquisition of the thermal systems business of U.S.
auto supplier Delphi.
The Commission said it had concluded that the proposed
acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the
merged entity would continue to face a number of strong
competitors and because Delphi Thermal is not a close competitor
of Mahle.
Mahle agreed to buy Delphi's air conditioning business in
February for about $727 million.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)