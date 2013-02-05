DETROIT Feb 5 Vehicle parts maker Delphi
Automotive Plc on Tuesday posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast an increase
in 2013 results.
Net income in the fourth quarter fell to $136 million, or 43
cents a share, from $290 million, or 88 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned 90 cents a share, 3
cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had
expected.
For 2013, Delphi said it expected adjusted earnings of $4.12
to $4.38 a share on revenue of $16.2 billion to $16.6 billion.
Delphi's adjusted earnings last year were $3.84 a share on
revenue of $15.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2013 earnings of $4.25 a share on
revenue of $16.58 billion.