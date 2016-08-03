BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
DETROIT Aug 3 Delphi Automotive, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its revenue grew in North America, Europe and Asia but fell in South America.
It earned $1.59 per share in the first quarter, excluding special items, compared with expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $1.55 per share. Revenue of $4.21 billion was near expectations of $4.22 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates