DETROIT, July 31 Delphi Automotive
reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit on
Thursday, but offered a forecast for the current quarter that
could disappoint investors.
The auto parts maker said it expects a third-quarter profit
excluding one-time items of $1.10 to $1.18 a share on revenue of
$4.2 billion to $4.3 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S were expecting $1.17 a share and $4.32 billion.
Net income in the second quarter rose 4 percent to $382
million, or $1.26 a share, compared with $367 million, or $1.17
a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.42 a share,
topping the $1.33 per share expectation of analysts.
Revenue rose 5 percent from the previous year to $4.45
billion, compared with the $4.47 billion Wall Street had
forecast.
