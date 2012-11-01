BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
Nov 1 Delphi Automotive Plc reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on lower costs but the company forecast current-quarter results below analysts' expectations.
Delphi, a former unit of General Motors Co, said the fourth-quarter outlook reflects cuts in European production and expected unfavorable exchange rates.
The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 79 cents to 89 cents per share, on revenue of $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 99 cents per share, on revenue of $3.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Delphi said earnings attributable to the company rose to $269 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $266 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $3.66 billion.
Costs fell 7 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share, on revenue of $3.76 billion.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.
* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan