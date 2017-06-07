DETROIT, June 7 Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a growing web of global alliances aimed at putting self-driving vehicles on the road over the next four years.

In a joint statement, Delphi and Transdev will test driverless vehicles in Normandy and outside Paris, in advance of building a commercial service that could be deployed in other markets.

The Delphi-Transdev partnership will provide "a clear path to commercializing automated mobility on demand," said Glen De Vos, Delphi's chief technology officer, in a media briefing.

Delphi is contributing a self-driving system that it has been developing with Israeli mapping and vision expert Mobileye NV, which is being acquired by U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp.

Transdev will provide dispatch, routing and remote control-command services, the companies' statement said. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by W Simon)