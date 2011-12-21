* Deal marks Tokio Marine's entry into US life insurer
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Dec 21 Tokio Marine said
it will buy U.S. insurer Delphi Financial Group for $2.7
billion and is eyeing other acquisition targets, as Japan's No.2
property-casualty insurer looks to expand outside its mature
home market and diversify geographic risks.
Relatively unscathed by the European debt crisis and armed
with a strong yen, Japanese non-life insurers have been active
acquirers overseas, with their names regularly appearing on
lists of bidders for cross-border auctions.
Tokio Marine said it would pay $43.875 for each class A
share of Delphi Financial, compared with the last traded price
in New York of $25.43.
"Some investors are going to have an issue with the price,
saying it's too expensive, but it's typical of Tokio Marine to
pay high prices to get companies it sees as having strong growth
prospects," said an insurance sector analyst at a foreign
brokerage in Japan, who is not authorised to talk to the media.
"The company paid high prices for Philadelphia and Kiln but
these two have been contributing to its earnings a lot," he
said.
Tokio Marine, which spent $4.7 billion to acquire U.S.
insurer Philadelphia Consolidated in 2008, said the deal would
mark its entrance into the U.S. life insurance market.
"We have been building up our presence in the U.S. since the
Philadelphia acquisition and the purchase of Delphi allows us to
expand on that presence," Tokio Marine President Shuzo Sumi told
a news conference.
Tokio Marine said there is little overlap between
Philadelphia, which sells general property-casualty insurance,
and Delphi, which specialises in products such as excess
workers' compensation.
OTHER TARGETS
The Japanese company also said Delphi has little exposure to
catastrophes, meaning its business is not subject to natural
disasters like hurricanes.
Tokio Marine, which also bought Lloyd's of London insurer
Kiln in 2008, said it would pay for Delphi with cash on hand and
borrowings. It said it expected the deal, which includes a $1.00
dividend payment to all Delphi shareholders, to close in the
second quarter of 2012.
Tokio Marine's Sumi said Delphi had been on its radar for a
year, and it his other targets on its list.
"This does not mark the end of M&A for us. We will continue
to search for things that can help us grow," he said, adding his
firm is looking for acquisitions both in developed and emerging
markets.
Japanese non-life insurers have been hurt by weak growth in
their main auto and home insurance businesses in Japan, where
the population is rapidly ageing with fewer young people to buy
cars and houses.
The insurers also need to diversify their insurance
portfolio to lessen the impact of Japan's typhoons and other
natural disasters.
In May this year industry leader MS&AD agreed to
buy a 50 percent stake in the life insurance unit of Indonesian
conglomerate Sinar Mas for about 67 billion yen.
Third-ranked NKSJ has said it plans to spend 200
billion yen on acquisitions by March 2013.
Tokio Marine said it was advised on the deal by Macquarie
Capital, while Lazard acted as financial adviser to Delphi.
