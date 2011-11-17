* IPO generated $530 million in proceeds
* Shares fell as much as 3.4 percent in debut
Nov 17 Delphi Automotive Plc's (DLPH.N) shares
slumped in their debut on Thursday, a day after the former
General Motors (GM.N) auto parts unit priced its initial public
offering at the low end of the expected range.
Shares of the U.S. auto parts supplier fell as much as 3.4
percent on the New York Stock Exchange. It finished the day 3
percent lower at $21.33.
Delphi, the No. 6 auto supplier in North America last year,
priced its IPO of 24.1 million shares at $22 apiece. It had
expected an offer price between $22 and $24 a share.
Troy, Michigan-based Delphi itself did not sell any shares
in the offering. The IPO consisted of shares sold by some
stockholders, including 20.6 million shares from hedge fund
Paulson & Co.
The IPO raised about $530 million, and at its current
trading price values the company at roughly $7.14 billion.
Since 2005, when it was the largest U.S. auto components
supplier, Delphi has whittled down its business and simplified
its capital structure. It exited 11 businesses and streamlined
its product lines to 33 from 119, according to a filing in May
when Delphi first said it would pursue an IPO.
Delphi came out of four years in bankruptcy in 2009 after
GM and hedge funds Silver Point Capital LP and Elliott
Management took a controlling stake in the company.
Earlier this year, it bought back the stakes held by GM and
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp for about $4.4 billion in a bid
to simplify its capital structure.
While Europe is its single largest market, accounting for
more than two-fifths of its sales, GM remains Delphi's largest
customer.
Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan led underwriters for the
offering.
