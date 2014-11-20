PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 20 Delta Air Lines Inc said it would buy 50 jets from Airbus Group NV to replace its older generation aircraft from Boeing Co.
The 25 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and 25 advanced Airbus A330-900neo aircraft are expected to generate a 20 percent improvement in operating cost per seat, compared to the Boeing aircraft they will replace, Delta said.
Delta said it would take delivery of the A350 beginning in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
