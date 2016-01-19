Jan 19 Delta Air Lines Inc is
considering whether to purchase Bombardier's CSeries aircraft,
the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday, in what could be a
headline-grabbing win for the planemaker's new flagship jet.
Canada's Bombardier is hoping to find a major customer to
give momentum to the single-aisle CSeries as the jet prepares to
enter service after delays and cash problems.
Larger rival Boeing Co already looks well placed to
snatch at least part of a deal for about 30 small jets from
United Continental Holdings Inc, worth around $2 billion
at list prices.
"We actually think at the right price it's quite a
competitive airplane, particularly given the engine technology,"
Delta's Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on the airline's
quarterly conference call with investors. "We're taking a very
serious look at it."
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, previewed
the jet in late December at its Atlanta headquarters.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)