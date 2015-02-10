Feb 10 Delta Air Lines Inc said its Facebook page was hacked and posted with "objectionable and offensive content" that the company removed within an hour.

None of Delta's other social media platforms was compromised, the company said. (bit.ly/1y9N6No)

The airline said it was investigating the source of the hack, which media reports said involved a link to a sexually explicit joke.

"We sincerely apologize for the unauthorized, objectionable content that was posted," the company said in a tweet. (bit.ly/16PORt8) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)