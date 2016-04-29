April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc decided to
purchase 75 new CS100 jets from Bombardier Inc in part
because the planes will comply with aircraft emissions standards
that the United Nations' aviation arm is moving to instate for
next decade, a Delta executive said on Friday.
The pending standards from the International Civil Aviation
Organization would apply to all new aircraft models launched
after 2020 and would be phased in for existing aircraft built
from 2023. These preliminary efforts to cap carbon
dioxide emissions were a factor in Delta's deal with Bombardier
announced Thursday, said Greg May, senior vice president for
supply chain maintenance and fleet strategy.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)