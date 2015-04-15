By Jeffrey Dastin
| April 15
April 15 Delta Air Lines Inc expects its
subsidiary Monroe Energy to make about $80 million in the second
quarter as North American consumption remains high, its Chief
Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Wednesday during the
company's earnings call.
The Philadelphia-area refinery earned $86 million this
quarter, up from a loss of $41 million a year earlier.
"The improvement was... driven by an increase in North
American consumption, a continued favorable crack spread
environment and increased throughput," Jacobson said.
Delta forecast about $650 million in fuel hedge losses in
the second quarter and an average fuel price of $2.35 to $2.40
per gallon, he said. The Atlanta-based carrier expects to pay on
average between $2.00 and $2.05 per gallon for fuel in second
part of the year.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)