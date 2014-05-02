Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
NEW YORK May 2 Kevin Shinkle, global business editor for the Associated Press, has resigned to oversee communications for Delta Air Lines Inc.
The news was first announced in an internal AP memo seen by Reuters.
Shinkle, 48, will become Delta's chief communications officer on May 7, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson, the airline said in a statement.
Shinkle, who joined the AP in 2008 and became global business editor last October, could not be reached for comment.
Shinkle has "shown an ability and willingness to embrace technology to evolve business practices for success in today's world," Anderson said in the statement.
Separately on Friday, Delta said consolidated passenger unit revenue jumped 6 percent in April.
The AP said in the internal memo that given Shinkle's position overseeing coverage of Delta and related businesses, he would resign effective Friday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom Brown)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.