Oct 27 Trade group Airlines for America (A4A) said Tuesday that Delta Air Lines Inc will split from the organization in 2016, potentially weakening U.S. airlines' ability to lobby as a united front in Washington.

The move comes as Delta diverged from the group's position that the private sector should help govern the U.S. air traffic control system, according to A4A's Chief Executive Nicholas Calio. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)