By Jeffrey Dastin and Victoria Bryan
Dec 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
said it earned more per mile in November than a year ago, as
earlier cuts to its flight capacity abroad helped offset flat
trans-Atlantic traffic in a month disrupted by the Paris
attacks.
Delta shares were up 2.6 percent at $48.92 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange after the
airline said a key measure of performance, passenger revenue per
available seat mile, increased 1.5 percent, marking the first
rise in months. U.S. airline stocks rose 2.3
percent.
Delta said in a news release that the increase included a
two-percentage-point benefit from the timing of peak travel
around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. December passenger unit
revenue will be at the "high end" of prior guidance of a drop
between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent, it said.
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline, reduced international
service after unit revenue dropped earlier this year, as the
strong dollar lowered foreign sales in dollar terms.
It said the number of seats sold on November trans-Atlantic
flights, or revenue passenger miles, was about flat from a year
earlier. In October, that measure rose 3 percent.
"November was much better than expected," Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Adam Hackel said. "Capacity cuts in problem
international markets are working, and domestic is strong
without exposure to Dallas," where other airlines have ramped up
flight service.
Delta declined to elaborate on whether the results reflected
a decrease in bookings after the Paris attacks claimed by
Islamic State. The airline's partner, Air France KLM SA
, with which it shares revenue, and other airlines have
acknowledged a dip in traffic to Paris after the Nov. 13 attacks
that killed 130 people.
Travel demand has been resilient over the years, dipping
significantly only after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the
outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in Asia
a decade ago, and the 1991 Gulf War, said David Scowsill,
president and chief executive of the World Travel and Tourism
Council.
Airport and airline officials have ramped up random
passenger checks and cargo screening, according to Bruce
McIndoe, chief executive of travel risk consultancy iJET.
A number of iJET's corporate clients briefly halted employee
travel to Paris and Brussels. McIndoe said he expects employers
will increase scrutiny of travel plans in the coming year.
Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Christoph Mueller said in
an interview that there has been an impact on traffic to and
from Paris, but he believes travelers will have confidence in
airlines to enhance security procedures.
"I believe it's more a function of government travel advice
than people being scared to fly," he said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Joe
White and Jonathan Oatis)