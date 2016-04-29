ATLANTA, April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc
sees opportunities for the airlines in which it owns equity
stakes to cooperate more in the next five years, Delta's
incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on
Friday.
Delta owns stakes in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd,
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, Grupo Aeromexico
SAB de CV and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes SA. Bastian said Delta remains committed
to SkyTeam, a global airline marketing alliance, but there
separately would be a chance for these specific airlines to
cooperate more.
