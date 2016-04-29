(Adds executive comment, background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
ATLANTA, April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc
sees opportunities for the airlines in which it owns equity
stakes to cooperate more in the next five years, Delta's
incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on
Friday.
Airlines have increasingly turned to buying stakes in
carriers from other countries in order to acquire board seats
and somewhat re-shape those airlines in their image. That way
travelers experience similar cabin layouts and amenities on the
partner airlines no matter which one they fly.
When allowed by certain international aviation accords, the
owning airline such as Delta also can coordinate its partners'
prices, capacity and flight times to minimize the length of
layovers.
Delta owns stakes in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd,
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, Grupo Aeromexico
SAB de CV and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes SA.
Bastian said Delta remains committed to SkyTeam, a global
airline marketing alliance, but there separately would be a
chance for these specific airlines to cooperate more.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, in addition to Delta, has
spearheaded the equity alliance model.
Delta's incoming President Glen Hauenstein later told
reporters sitting on one of the airline's widebody aircraft in
Atlanta that Delta was thinking a lot about a new competitive
challenge: low-cost airlines that fly across the Atlantic.
Atlanta-based Delta said on an analyst call earlier this
month that trans-Atlantic flights by the likes of low-cost
airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA exceeded customer
demand and threatened to lower fares to Europe.
Hauenstein said on Friday that Delta would evolve its
product in time if necessary to fend off the new competition,
although he did not specify how.
