May 14 Delta Air Lines Inc's refinery Monroe Energy has stopped importing crude oil from West Africa, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Thursday during a transportation conference that was webcast.

The Philadelphia-area refinery instead takes its supply from U.S. and some Canadian sources, "dramatically" lowering its transportation costs, Jacobson said. The refinery, forecast to earn about $80 million in the second quarter, is benefiting fully from the U.S. shale oil boom, he said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)