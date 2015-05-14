May 14 Delta Air Lines Inc's refinery
Monroe Energy has stopped importing crude oil from West Africa,
the airline's Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said
Thursday during a transportation conference that was webcast.
The Philadelphia-area refinery instead takes its supply from
U.S. and some Canadian sources, "dramatically" lowering its
transportation costs, Jacobson said. The refinery, forecast to
earn about $80 million in the second quarter, is benefiting
fully from the U.S. shale oil boom, he said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)