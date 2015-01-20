Jan 20 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Tuesday it lost $712 million last quarter largely due to fuel
hedge settlements, although the carrier topped analysts'
estimates.
For the fourth quarter, the Atlanta-based carrier lost 86
cents per diluted share, including a $1.2 billion charge for
mark-to-market adjustments on fuel hedges, which Delta had
previously announced.
The airline earned $649 million, or 78 cents per diluted
share, excluding special items, compared with the analysts'
average estimate of 77 cents per diluted share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Wall Street estimates excluded
special charges.
Shares rose about 0.6 percent to $47.50 in premarket
trading.
