Aug 4 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Tuesday that passenger unit revenue fell in July compared to a
year earlier as the strong U.S. dollar, lower surcharges abroad
and excess seats on flights from some U.S. cities weighed down
sales relative to capacity.
The Atlanta-based carrier said passenger unit revenue fell 3
percent in the month. It forecast last month that the closely
watched metric, which measures sales relative to the capacity
and distance of flights, will decline between 4.5 percent and
6.5 percent for the entire quarter. Delta has said that unit
revenue would decline more in August than in July and September.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)