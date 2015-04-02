(Adds details on lower costs, shares, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said
Thursday that first-quarter unit revenue dropped as a stronger
dollar hurt international demand and domestic bookings fell
short of its expectations.
The Atlanta-based carrier said unit revenue in the quarter
declined 1.5 percent year-over-year. It also said it expects
lower unit costs and a quarterly operating margin of 11.5
percent, excluding $300 million of early fuel hedge settlements,
in line with guidance from a month earlier.
"The impact from currency fluctuations grew through the
quarter, and additional domestic strength in March did not
materialize to the extent expected," Delta said in a filing.
The airline said it expects unit costs excluding fuel and
profit-sharing expenses for the quarter to be down 1 percent,
compared to prior guidance that it would be flat.
The decrease was "driven by 0.8 points of benefit from
foreign currency and the continued benefits from Delta's
domestic refleeting and cost reduction initiatives," the filing
said, referring in part to flying more people per plane by
adding rows of seats.
Delta also expects that it paid less than previously
forecast for fuel, which represents airlines' largest variable
cost.
It forecast its average price of fuel for the first quarter
to be $2.90 to $2.95 per gallon, down from guidance a month ago
of $2.92 to $2.97 per gallon.
Delta said it expects employee profit-sharing expenses to be
$140 million. It expects an operating margin of 8 percent to 9
percent and system capacity up about 5 percent, in line with
prior guidance.
Shares dipped more than 0.5 percent in morning trading.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)