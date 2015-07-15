July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
reported second-quarter profit that topped analysts'
expectations but forecast a drop in unit revenue for the third
quarter as the carrier continued to see weaker demand abroad due
to the strong U.S. dollar.
The Atlanta-based airline earned $1.49 billion in the last
quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.03 billion, or
$1.27 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst
estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta
forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile would
decline between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)