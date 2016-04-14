April 14 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday
reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and
forecast a smaller decline in passenger unit revenue for the
spring, promising to change its fall flight capacity if
necessary to improve the measure.
The Atlanta-based airline earned $946 million in the first
quarter.
On an adjusted basis, profit nearly tripled to $1.03
billion, or $1.32 per diluted share. Analysts on average
estimated Delta would earn about $1 billion, or $1.30 per
diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Delta also said its passenger revenue as measured against
flight capacity would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5
percent in the second quarter, compared with a 4.6 percent drop
in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)